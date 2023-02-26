J'ai reçu un mail (voir ci-dessous) auquel j'ai répondu pas très gentiment.
Rien ne va. Par exemple leur page de la soit-disant équipe du site (httpx://shopgiejo.com/about-us/) est pleine de profils bidons.
Par exemple httpx://shopgiejo.com/anastasia-filipenko/ utilise en fait une photo de l'actrice Natalya Bochkareva (https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Natalya+Bochkareva&iax=images&ia=images
).
Leur mail :
« Hi
My name is Charlotte and I am contacting you on behalf of Giejo Magazine, a non-profit lifestyle magazine. Following several recommendations by our readers, we would be delighted to feature your business in our monthly Spotlight section of the magazine where we talk about entrepreneurs with a view to inspiring others. This feature is completely free.
Please could you send me a unique article detailing the journey of your business and its founders? This is the structure I am siding towards (it is not hard and fast):
- Business Name and what it does
- Business Strategies
- Founder's/Owner's story and what motivated them to start the business
- The challenges the business/market is facing
- The opportunities the business/market is facing
- Advice to others about business
- Lessons learnt from running this business
It would be great if you could include images of the founder and the business. Please compress them as much as possible. Videos are also welcome.
Please aim to make the article around 1,500 to 2,000 words long to ensure the requisite degree of quality. Ensure that you use proper H2 to H3 headings.
You can add up to four do-follow backlinks to your business inside the article.
The deadline isn't strict but ideally, it's within two weeks. In your reply, please copy in our editorial team at stories@shopgiejo.com
Let me know if you have any questions.
Best wishes »
Ma réponse (pas gentille, vous vous en doutez) :
« Hello.
Your magazine presents itself as a non-commercial lifestyle magazine, but all I read in your email is business, entrepreneurs, strategies, marketing...
I have been running my website for 23 years, and mind you, not everthing on the internet is about business. I have been creating content to help people for free for all these years, I still do. And I sell nothing, I have zero marketing plans or business plans. And it's perfectly well this way. And yet my readers follow me with a fervor that borders on the religious.
Plus your "staff writer" page is full of fake profiles and bios.
For example, ANASTASIA FILIPENKO, your so-called "MSc Clinical Dermatology" uses the photo of the actress Natalya Bochkareva.
Your are fake. Your website smells fake. Your CDB business is bogus. I assume that even the name in your signature is fake.
And of course I assume that when your have all my bio and pictures, you will use them in another fake website, impersonating me.
Yeah I know everyone has to make a living, but your kind of fake websites and SEO practices have been rotting the web for too long. »