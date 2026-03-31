RClone sans config prélable
Je me note ça pour ne pas oublier: Comment utiliser RClone dans un script shell sans pré-configurer la connexion dans un "rclone config" : 2026-03-31 09:03:17
?oFbJew
export RCLONE_CONFIG_TMP_TYPE="sftp"
export RCLONE_CONFIG_TMP_HOST="12.23.56.78"
export RCLONE_CONFIG_TMP_USER="user"
export RCLONE_CONFIG_TMP_PORT="22"
# KeyFile ou Password, au choix.
export RCLONE_CONFIG_TMP_KEY_FILE="~/.ssh/maclé"
export RCLONE_CONFIG_TMP_PASS=""
rclone sync --progress --sftp-set-modtime "./répertoirelocal" "TMP:/home/user/répertoiredistant/"