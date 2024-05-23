Shaare your links...
MoteurDeRecherche
Et... BING !
Microsoft Bing est tombé, et du coup DuckDuckGo, Qwant et Ecosia ne fonctionnent plus. (oui oui, ils utilisent tous Bing derrière.)
Cf.
https://microsoft.developpez.com/actu/358201/L-effet-domino-numerique-une-panne-massive-de-Microsoft-affecte-Bing-com-Copilot-DuckDuckGo-et-la-recherche-internet-ChatGPT-rappelant-que-DuckDuckGo-Qwant-et-Ecosia-ne-sont-que-des-surcouches-Bing/
2024-05-23 09:55:07
