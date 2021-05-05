Imaginez: Vous êtes vendeur de nom de domaines, et vous essayez de vendre des domaines sur des TLD chinois dont personne ne veut. Comment faire ?

Utilisez la tactique de la peur: Vous contactez des entreprises hors de Chine en leur disant que quelqu'un essaie d'acheter le nom de domaine/nom de marque sur un TLD chinois. Par exemple sebsauvage.cn, sebsauvage.com.cn, sebsauvage.net.cn, sebsauvage.org.cn... Voici donc le genre de mail que je reçois régulièrement :



Mail de Albert Liu <albert@chinanetregistry.org> :

« (Please kindly forward this to your CEO, because this is urgent. If you believe this has been sent to you in error, please ignore it. Thanks)

Dear CEO,

This is a formal email. We are the Domain Registration Service company in China. Here I have something to confirm with you. On May 5, 2021, we received an application from Hongwei Ltd requested "sebsauvage" as their internet keyword and China (CN) domain names (sebsauvage.cn, sebsauvage.com.cn, sebsauvage.net.cn, sebsauvage.org.cn). But after checking it, we find this name conflict with your company name or trademark. In order to deal with this matter better, it's necessary to send email to you and confirm whether this company is your distributor or business partner in China?



Best Regards



Albert Liu | Service & Operations Manager



China Registry (Head Office)



Tel: +86-02161918696



Fax: +86-02161918697



Mob: +86-13816428671



6012, Xingdi Building, No. 1698 Yishan Road, Shanghai 201103, China



*****************************************



This email contains privileged and confidential information intended for the addressee only. If you are not the intended recipient, please destroy this email and inform the sender immediately. We appreciate you respecting the confidentiality of this information by not disclosing or using the information in this email. »



Bien sûr, c'est un mensonge. Aucune entreprise n'essaie de réserver ces noms de domaine. Bien entendu, je n'ai pas été tendre dans ma réponse:



« Hello.

Do your scare tactics works to sell domains nobody wants ?

You're just a moron registrar, and I will carefuly avoid your company and expose your pathetic methods. »

?vRyi5A